Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 9,354 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,838 shares of company stock valued at $221,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $809.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

