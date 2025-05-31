Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 924 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 973.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Featured Articles

