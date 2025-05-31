SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.37. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

