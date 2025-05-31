SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

