Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 1,574 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.20 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

