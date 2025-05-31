Somerset Trust Co Purchases 816 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,794.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 341,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 337,422 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $98.63 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,759.96. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,371 shares of company stock valued at $29,919,729. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.