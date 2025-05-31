Somerset Trust Co Purchases 336 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.