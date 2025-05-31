Somerset Trust Co Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

