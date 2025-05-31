Somerset Trust Co Boosts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Infosys were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Barclays PLC increased its position in Infosys by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Infosys by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 70,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $4,078,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE INFY opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

