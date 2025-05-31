Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

