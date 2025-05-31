Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $37,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,026,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,977,000 after buying an additional 1,594,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE SW opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

