Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:NVT opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.