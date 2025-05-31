Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes $94,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

