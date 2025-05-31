Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Grows By 370.8%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,700 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the April 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Stock Down 50.0%

Shares of MJLB opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ultrack Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

