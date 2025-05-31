Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Expands By 250.0%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MTN Group Trading Down 3.3%

MTN Group stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

MTN Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from MTN Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

