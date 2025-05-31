Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Increases By 233.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 233.1% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCY. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after buying an additional 367,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 416,952 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

