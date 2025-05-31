Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Grows By 93.4%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $27.00 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3187 dividend. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDEXY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

