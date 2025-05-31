Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Rises By 256.4%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the April 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Healthcare Triangle stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $339,082.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 773.20% and a negative net margin of 60.08%.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

