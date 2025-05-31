Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Decreases By 66.7%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. ASX has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

