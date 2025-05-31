Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

