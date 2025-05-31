Sarah Js Glickman Sells 2,465 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $63,621.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,545.10. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $39,702.40.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,123,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Criteo by 1.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,511,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,372,000 after acquiring an additional 104,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Criteo by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,329,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,320,000 after acquiring an additional 532,879 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after acquiring an additional 743,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Criteo by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.