Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$180.33.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$173.88 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$140.53 and a 12 month high of C$180.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.53. The company has a market cap of C$246.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total transaction of C$3,254,042.89. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total value of C$64,266.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,360.45. The trade was a 72.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 62,330 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,755 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

