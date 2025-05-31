Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 382,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,394,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after purchasing an additional 547,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4%

VZ opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

