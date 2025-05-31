Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Chairman John F. Wilson Sells 40,000 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rollins Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ROL opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rollins by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $81,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $74,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

