Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 21.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 156,255,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 40,917,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12.
Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Rockfire Resources
Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
