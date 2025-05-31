Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 21.7% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 156,255,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 40,917,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

