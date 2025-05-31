Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,919,000 after buying an additional 2,753,033 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after buying an additional 2,106,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 1,521,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

