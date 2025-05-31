Robert S. Wetherbee Sells 45,359 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 45,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,415,986.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 461,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,731,390.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATI opened at $79.68 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

