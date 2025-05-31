Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.14 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,342 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,304,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,276 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.