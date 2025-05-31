Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

BATS EFV opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

