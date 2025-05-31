Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 390,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $257.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $257.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

