Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.92. 445,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,096,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Redwire Stock Down 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth about $3,621,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Redwire by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,228 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Redwire by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after buying an additional 101,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

