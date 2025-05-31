Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.54 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $201.97 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

