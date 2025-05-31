Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,765 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE PAGS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

