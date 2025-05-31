Promising Travel Stocks To Follow Now – May 29th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, Booking, SoFi Technologies, American Express, Southwest Airlines, and Chubb are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines and online booking platforms. Investors buy and sell these securities to gain exposure to consumer travel demand, which tends to rise with economic growth and fall during downturns or when travel restrictions are imposed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $1,008.71. 1,530,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $788.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $979.82 and a 200 day moving average of $974.01.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,789,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992,639. The company has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $31.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5,507.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,359. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,597.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,873.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,907.67. The company has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 48,463,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,194,731. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $295.50. 1,526,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.66. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 11,625,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,354. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.94. 1,316,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,190. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.23. Chubb has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

