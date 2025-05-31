Promising Casino Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

Flutter Entertainment, SharpLink Gaming, DraftKings, Richtech Robotics, and Wynn Resorts are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, gaming resorts, and related entertainment facilities. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the revenue and profitability of the gambling industry, which can be influenced by factors such as tourism trends, consumer spending and changes in gaming regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.43. 448,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,077. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ:SBET traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 1,684,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $53.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,210. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

NASDAQ:RR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 14,641,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of -5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 70.11, a current ratio of 39.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Richtech Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 401,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Further Reading