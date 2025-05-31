Private Client Services LLC Acquires 51 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $422.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

