Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Presidio Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $93.25 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0614 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

