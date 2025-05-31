Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 0.7% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,619 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 753,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,088,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,789,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after buying an additional 432,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

