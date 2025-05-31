Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,040 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $97.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

