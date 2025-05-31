PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 92,202 shares.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
