PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 92,202 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 101,412 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

