Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as low as C$0.70. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Down 6.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

