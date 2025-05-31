Peter Tam Sells 100,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Tam sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$124,000.00.
Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70.
Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
