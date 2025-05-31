PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

