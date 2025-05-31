Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 4,231,063 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $121,575,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,942,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,882,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. CICC Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MNST stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,112 shares of company stock worth $12,033,838 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

