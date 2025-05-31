Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 57.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $242.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.76 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

