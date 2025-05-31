Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,085.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,011.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $899.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $85,932.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,218 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,014. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,102 shares of company stock worth $2,944,038. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

