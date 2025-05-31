Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27,563.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 693,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,676,000 after buying an additional 690,745 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 96.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $225.73 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.