Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 406.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113,454 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 710.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDZ opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (IBDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2034, and December 15, 2034. IBDZ was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.