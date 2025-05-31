Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PBMLF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

